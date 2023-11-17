1 arrested for death of man in St. Paul

Police say one person is now in custody for the death of a 23-year-old man in St. Paul.

According to police, 20-year-old Justice Glaspie was arrested Thursday for the death of David Isaac on Oct. 23, 2023.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, police were called to the 400 block of South Clinton Avenue shortly after midnight that morning for a report of a person down on the ground and behind a home.

When officers arrived, they found Isaac, adding he had been shot.

As of this publishing, formal charges were still pending. Check back for updates.

If you have information that may help police, you’re asked to call 651-266-5650.