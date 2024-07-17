1 arrested following shots fired report at New Hope gas station

The New Hope Police Department says it has arrested one person after they received a report of shots being fired.

Officers said around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Speedway located at 6144 West Broadway in New Hope after getting a report of shots being fired.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, was apprehended at a nearby apartment complex.

No injuries were reported and officers say there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

As of this publishing, police haven’t provided any other details about the incident or the person in custody.