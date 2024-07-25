1 arrested at Starlite bus station for allegedly robbing Brooklyn Park Dollar Tree

A suspect has been apprehended in Brooklyn Park after allegedly robbing a Dollar Tree.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Park police learned of an ongoing robbery at a Dollar Tree located at 8030 Brooklyn Boulevard around 5:40 p.m.

Officers said they set up a perimeter around the area and began searching for the suspect, using a tracking K-9 and a drone team.

Brooklyn Park Police said an officer on the perimeter noticed a person who matched the robbery suspect’s description getting onto a bus and detained him.

According to police, the video from the Dollar Tree store showed the person who was detained was the suspect in the robbery and arrested him.

One of the store’s workers was injured during the robbery, but didn’t need medical attention, police say.