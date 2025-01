One man was injured, and another was arrested in a shooting in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 3700 block of Emerson Avenue North around 11:08 p.m. There, they found a man who had been shot, and he was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was in the home when a man that he knew shot him. The man fled the scene but later came back and was arrested.