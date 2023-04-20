1 arrested after Bloomington police pursuit

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Bloomington on Wednesday on suspicion of fleeing in a motor vehicle and fleeing on foot.

At 11:30 p.m., officers from Bloomington responded to a report of a violation of a protection order and damage to property at an apartment near the 3900 block of Heritage Hills Drive.

A Bloomington police officer started pursuing a car after they saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the area.

The driver tried to flee law enforcement but the officer attempted to stop the vehicle shortly after. The driver then jumped from the moving car and ran north through residential yards.

The driver’s car wasn’t placed in park, and it rolled across France Avenue, eventually stopping in a ditch.

Law enforcement deployed a K9 to search for the driver, who was found near 98th Street and Little Road.

Additional charges are still being investigated by the Bloomington Police Department.