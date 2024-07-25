1 arrested after allegedly firing a gun inside an apartment

A man was arrested in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday night after he allegedly fired a gun inside of an apartment.

Brooklyn Park Police responded to a call of a gunshot at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday after one was reportedly heard inside an apartment located on the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North.

Officers said they set up a perimeter and searched the building. There, police said they found evidence of a gunshot that was fired through the third floor of a specific apartment.

The suspect was seen running from the area of the apartment building by police, who then apprehended him. His name and age haven’t been provided at this time.

According to the police department, ammunition was found on his person, and he was arrested for “several” weapons-related offenses.