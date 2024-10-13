1 adult fatally shot at a youth flag football game in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 47-year-old person was fatally shot at a youth flag football game Saturday in Milwaukee, according to the city council’s president.

Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez said in a statement that a person was killed during a game in his district.

Milwaukee police confirmed a 47-year-old with a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital around 1 p.m. and died. Officers arrested a 37-year-old in connection with the shooting but later said the person was no longer considered a suspect.

Police did not release further details or any potential motive for the attack.

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation,” Milwaukee police said.

Milwaukee Public Schools said the district would provide resources to students in need of support when school starts Monday.

“Milwaukee we MUST do better for ourselves, our children, and neighbors for the future of our city,” Pérez said in a statement.

