Man shot in the abdomen in South St. Paul

A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in South St. Paul.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Southview Boulevard on a report of shots fired around 10 a.m. There, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

The man was brought to the hospital, where his current condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other. While the shooter hasn’t yet been arrested, police said there’s no information that suggests an ongoing risk to the public.