The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. The Trump Tapes by Bob Woodward, narrated by Donald J. Trump and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio Originals)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Waypoints by Sam Heughan, narrated by the author (Voracious)

5. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. 2000 Mules by Dinesh D’Souza, narrated by Dan Crue and the author – preface (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. No Plan B by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Simon Vance (Random House Audio)

4. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

5. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

9. Defiance of the Fall 7 by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)

10. The Method by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)

