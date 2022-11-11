Taylor Swift announces 2nd Minneapolis concert

Taylor Swift fans will have another chance to see the artist perform this summer.

Friday, it was announced Swift has added multiple new dates to her previously announced concert tour, including a second night in Minneapolis.

Initially, Swift announced she would only perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 24, 2023. However, she is now also going to perform at the venue on Friday, June 23.

The performances in Minneapolis are part of her “The Eras Tour.”

The second show was added due to unprecedented demand.