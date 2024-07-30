Serena Williams, Nicole Kidman and other A-list celebrities watch Biles win another Olympic gold

PARIS (AP) — Celebrity spotting was again part of the event at a raucous Bercy Arena when Simone Biles powered a dominant U.S. women’s gymnastics team to the Olympic title on Tuesday night.

A-listers Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams gathered at the Olympic venue to watch the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics during the team final.

Spike Lee, Michael Phelps and former ace gymnast Nadia Comaneci were also in the crowd to witness the return to the top of the U.S. women after they relinquished their title three years ago in Tokyo.

Williams has been in Paris for a few days and carried the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony last week. She sat next to Paris Games chief Tony Estanguet.

Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, were there with their two daughters. When asked if she was looking forward to the competition, Kidman said: “So excited! So excited!”

Simone Biles, of United States, husband Jonathon Owens along with her mother and farher Ron and Nellie Biles cheer as she is introduced during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

Biles’ husband was also in the stands after he reached the French capital city in time for the women’s team final. Jonathan Owens, an NFL player with the Chicago Bears, was granted leave from training camp to be here.

Owens sat alongside Biles’ mother and father, Nellie and Ron Biles.

Simone Biles had a wide grin as she jogged off the podium following her routine on the uneven bars. Phelps stood and applauded her, his own arms raised high as he clapped for America’s star gymnast. He appeared to be filming her on his cellphone.

Lee also jumped to his feet to cheer for Biles just as if he was courtside at a New York Knicks game. The actor and movie director had a front row seat, above the vault runaway, wearing white-framed glasses and a USA basketball shirt.

Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise and Jessica Chastain attended Biles’ return to the Olympics when she competed in qualifying Sunday.

The 27-year-old Biles competed in all four events of the team final. With Biles at her show-stopping best, the Americans’ total of 171.296 was well clear of Italy and Brazil.

___

AP Olympics https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.