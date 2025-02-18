Reggie Miller will be lead game analyst when NBC begins its NBA coverage next season

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Reggie Miller will be NBC Sports’ lead game analyst when it begins its coverage of the NBA next season, the network announced Tuesday.

Miller has been one of TNT Sports lead NBA analysts for 20 years. He called his 18th All-Star Game this past weekend.

When Miller joins NBC in October, he is expected to call one or more games per week during the regular season and playoffs.

Coincidentally, some of the top moments in Miller’s 18-year playing career with the Indiana Pacers occurred on NBC, which carried NBA games from 1990 through 2002.

That included Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks when he scored eight points in a span of 9 seconds at Madison Square Garden to beat the New York Knicks.

“Some of my most memorable moments have been on NBC and I’m looking forward to creating more,” Miller said in a statement.

Miller — elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 — also was selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary team.

“Having provided so many memorable moments on NBC during his playing days, it’s only fitting that Reggie will join our team as the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said in a statement. “As basketball fans know, not only was Reggie one of the game’s greatest shooters and clutch performers, but he was also one of its most entertaining players with a unique combination of skill and swagger. He has successfully brought those traits to his broadcasting career and consistently provides viewers with in-depth analysis while pulling no punches.”

NBC will have up to 100 regular-season games, including on Sunday night once the NFL season has ended. It will also have games on Tuesday throughout the regular season, while a Monday night doubleheader will be exclusively streamed on Peacock. NBC will also have the All-Star Game and All-Star Saturday Night.

During the playoffs, NBC and/or Peacock will have up to 28 games the first two rounds, with at least half on NBC. It also will carry one of the two conference finals in six of the 11 years of the deal.

NBC previously announced that Mike Tirico will be the lead play-by-play announcer, Jamal Crawford will be a game analyst and Frank DiGraci will serve as coordinating producer.

Noah Eagle, who does college football, college basketball and some NFL games, is also expected to be a part of NBC’s coverage even though an announcement has not been made. Jalen Rose is a game analyst for college basketball on NBC/Peacock, but does have NBA studio and analyst experience from his time with ESPN/ABC.

