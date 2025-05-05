NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico says he’s feeling fine after nut allergy knocked him off the Derby broadcast

NBC Sports host Mike Tirico said Monday he is feeling fine after having to leave the Kentucky Derby broadcast early over the weekend because of a strong reaction to a nut allergy.

“I’ve had a nut allergy my whole life and am usually very, very careful,” he said on the “Today” show. “I ate something that had a nut in it and had a nut allergy, causing your throat and your nose and all that stuff to kind of clog up and swell. It affects your breathing a little bit.”

Tirico said he took an epinephrine shot and was treated by EMTs at Churchill Downs. He began feeling better later Saturday night.

“I’m embarrassed about the attention,” he said.

Ahmed Fareed took over for the 58-year-old broadcaster, who was hosting Derby coverage for the ninth year.

Tirico is set to host the Preakness Stakes on NBC on May 17.

___

