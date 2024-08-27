Music Review: The Cactus Blossoms offer sweet harmonies and more on ‘Every Time I Think About You’

“I’m a big fan of appreciation,” the Cactus Blossoms’ brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum sing on “Keep Walkin’,” a cut from their new album.

That sounds like the cue for a compliment: “Every Time I Think About You” might be the duo’s best record yet.

Torrey and Burkum have built a career on classic sibling singing, but on the new album, harmony vocals are only part of the charm.

Handsome melodies make these 10 songs shimmer; there’s also an elemental but sturdy ’50s-style structure to uncluttered arrangements framed by tuneful electric guitars. Even the instrumental solos are catchy.

“Every Time I Think About You” will be released Friday, coinciding with the Minnesotans’ Grand Ole Opry debut. The new songs are rooted in country and the blues (with lyrics referencing Jimmie Rodgers and Howlin’ Wolf), ensuring a tasteful mix of savory with their familiar sweetness.

The Torrey-Burkum vocal blend remains the anchor, and the songs tend to, yes, blossom when those harmonies arrive. Rounding out the group are drummer Jeremy Hanson and guitarist Jacob Hanson, who are also brothers, and bassist Phillip Hicks. Longtime collaborator, engineer and mixer Alex Hall helped fill out the sound. All took part in full-band sessions at Creation Audio, where they recorded the album, the same Minneapolis studio that produced classic records by the Trashmen, Dave Dudley and the Replacements.

The songs, all original, are fuzzy on details but strong on feeling. There’s a recurring theme of moving on, as suggested by several titles. “Keep Walkin’” evokes the late Marc Bolan,“There She Goes” is a deceptively breezy breakup tune, and “Go On” soars as a ballad worthy of fellow Minnesotans the Jayhawks.

The set opens with the funky rock of “Something’s Got a Hold on Me,” while “Be What I Wanna” rides a mossy groove. Guitars swap licks as the simile-centric “Is It Any Wonder” celebrates the romance of discovery and discovery of romance. “You’re like a mountain I can’t get over,” the brothers sing.

The album turns topical on “Statues,” a ballad distinguished by tremolo guitars, a “Blue Bayou” beat and concise, clever lyrics.

“Statues,” the duo sings, “cast shadows that fall on you. Statues — they’re falling, too.” That’s a couplet to appreciate.

