Muhammad Ali’s wife honors legacy of the late boxing legend with new audio series ‘Ali in Me’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The late Muhammad Ali ‘s wife is set to honor his legacy with a new audio series, featuring a lineup of special guests that include popular figures from Will Smith to Mike Tyson.

Lonnie Ali and the legendary boxer’s close friend, John Ramsey, will host a new audio series “Ali in Me,” debuting Jan. 23 on Audible. The series was announced by Mercury Studios and Treefort Media on Friday — the boxer’s 83rd birthday. The eight-part series will delve into Muhammad Ali’s lasting impact beyond the boxing ring through his own words in never-before-heard audio and explore his commitment to fighting injustice.

Lonnie Ali and Ramsey want to draw listeners into Ali’s humanity through their personal memories. Along with Smith and Tyson, the series will involve conversations with other guests including Billy Crystal, Common, Rosie Perez, Killer Mike, Bob Costas and Ali’s daughter Laila Ali.

“It brings him back into the forefront of America’s collective consciousness at a time when our country is really experiencing increased polarization, divisiveness and toxic discourse,” said Lonnie Ali of her husband, who died at age 74 in 2016. She said unification is vital in the U.S., harkening back to the emotional, iconic moment when Muhammad Ali, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, surprised the crowd when he lit the cauldron at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Lonnie Ali has been promoting the humanitarian ideals that dominated his life after the boxing ring.

“He reigned in the consciousness of what America stood for: Hope, compassion, kindness and aspirational goals that all Americans have to be great and achieve their best,” she said.

Lonnie Ali said her husband’s voice is still powerful. She believes the series will draw listeners into Muhammad Ali’s world, fusing original music, sound design and poetry.

“You can put his words in text, write them out, but when you hear them come from the man himself, it’s a truly powerful delivery of his message,” she said. “That’s what I love about it.”

Ramsey was fascinated by guests’ stories, such as Tyson getting emotional about his love for Muhammad Ali to Smith detailing a moment while filming the 2001 movie “Ali.” Ramsey believes the stories will keep Ali’s legacy alive and relevant.

“I found our guests’ thoughts and interactions with Muhammad were very personal to them, but the impact was contagious,” Ramsey said.

Muhammad Ali fought in three different decades as he won and defended the heavyweight championship in epic fights with Sonny Liston, George Foreman and Joe Frazier. He spoke loudly on behalf of Black people and famously refused to be drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War because of his Muslim beliefs.

Lonnie Ali said the audio series will capture the full scope of her husband’s extraordinary life, offering something meaningful — even for those who never saw him in the boxing ring.

“But they are aware of who he is,” said Lonnie Ali, who created and co-executive produced the series with Ramsey and Josh Wakely for Grace: A Storytelling Company. “He’s a man of our time, and I’m hoping that, as people listen to this podcast, they are inspired to follow in Muhammad’s footsteps and understand the impact he continues to have — not just when he was alive, but that he still has today.”

