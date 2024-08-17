Liverpool and Arsenal win as Salah and Milner set records on first Saturday in the Premier League

There were wins for Liverpool and Arsenal and records for the prolific Mohamed Salah and the enduring James Milner on the first Saturday of the Premier League season.

Liverpool’s new era under Arne Slot began with a 2-0 victory over promoted Ipswich, with Salah netting the second to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine — breaking a tie he had with English soccer greats Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

Arsenal, runner-up in the league for the past two seasons, also won 2-0 at home to Wolverhampton thanks to goals by Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

Liverpool and Arsenal are widely expected to be the biggest threats to champion Manchester City in its bid for a record-extending fifth straight English top-flight title. City opens its title defense at Chelsea on Sunday, with the season having been launched Friday by Manchester United beating Fulham 1-0.

In other matches on Saturday, Newcastle overcame a 28th-minute red card to Fabian Schar for a headbutt to beat Southampton 1-0 through Joelinton’s goal and Everton also had a player sent off, Ashley Young, in its 3-0 loss at home to Brighton.

Brighton’s team featured James Milner, who — at 38 — was starting his 23rd season in the Premier League, beating the record of 22 he held jointly with Man United great Ryan Giggs. Milner is seven years older than his manager, Fabian Hurzeler, who had a winning start to English soccer after moving from German team St. Pauli.

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in a match that featured a serious-looking leg injury to Forest’s Brazilian midfielder Danilo, who was carried off on a stretcher early after screens were put up around him while he received treatment.

Aston Villa visits West Ham in the late game.

