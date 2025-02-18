Joe Buck will call the Brewers-Yankees game on opening day for ESPN

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Joe Buck will call his first nationally televised baseball game since 2021 on opening day.

Buck will be in the booth for ESPN when the New York Yankees host the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27 at 3 p.m. EST.

Buck was Fox Sports’ lead MLB announcer from 1996 through 2021 and called 24 World Series. He joined ESPN in 2022 to call “Monday Night Football.”

YES Network analyst Joe Girardi and Brewers analyst Bill Schroeder also will be in the booth with Buck.

“Opening Day has always been a signature day on the sports calendar and, personally, it remains special,” Buck said in a statement. “ESPN approached me with this one-off opportunity to help launch the season and it was a quick ‘yes.’ Joe and Bill are both great friends and better baseball minds and I know they will carry the telecast, while I just plan to be along for the ride.”

Buck’s last national baseball broadcast was Nov. 2, 2021, when the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. He did a game with Chip Caray last season when the St. Louis Cardinals faced the Chicago Cubs, a game carried on the Cardinals’ regional sports network feed.

ESPN also will carry the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Detroit Tigers at 7 p.m. EST on March 27. ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” team of Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, David Cone and Buster Olney will call that game.

