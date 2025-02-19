FanDuel Sports Network affiliates available as add-on subscription through Prime Video

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — The regional sports networks owned and operated by Main Street Sports Group are now available as an add-on subscription through Prime Video.

The 16 regional networks are under the FanDuel Sports Network umbrella. Fans in those markets will be able to purchase a subscription for $19.99 per month, allowing them to watch their local teams games and other live events.

Steaming is an important avenue for Main Street Sports Group as it seeks to find new audiences.

FanDuel Sports Network also offers single-game pricing on its direct-to-consumer app for NBA and NHL games.

Main Street Sports Group emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings earlier this year. Prime Video announced last November a multi-year agreement to allow direct-to-consumer access.

