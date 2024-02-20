Chris Caray hired as TV broadcaster for Oakland A’s games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chris Caray has been hired as a play-by-play announcer for Oakland Athletics games on NBC Sports California, becoming the fourth generation of his family to work as an MLB broadcaster.

Caray’s father, Chip, is the TV play-by-play voice for the St. Louis Cardinals. Chris Caray’s grandfather, Skip, called games for the Atlanta Braves for 32 years. Harry Caray, Chris’ great-grandfather, was a winner of the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting.

“Ever since I was a 12-year-old kid, I dreamed of becoming a major league broadcaster,” Chris Caray said Tuesday in a release announcing the hire. “Now, I’m thrilled that that dream has come true.”

The 24-year-old Caray joins Jenny Cavnar and former big league pitcher Dallas Braden in Oakland’s TV booth. Cavnar was hired this month, becoming the first woman to handle primary play-by-play duties in major league history.

Caray, along with his twin brother, Stefan, most recently handled play-by-play duties for Double-A Amarillo in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system, and the Arizona Fall League. Chris Caray has a journalism degree from the University of Georgia.

“Chris has tremendous skill as an announcer and a true passion for his craft, which is why he’s a rising talent in broadcasting,” said Matt Murphy, the president and general manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area.

