Chicago Bears are set to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ for first time

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are set to be featured on “Hard Knocks” for the first time.

HBO and the NFL announced Thursday the founding NFL franchise was chosen for the 19th edition of the Emmy-winning series that first aired in 2001.

Chairman George McCaskey had long resisted having the Bears participate in the training camp documentary. The five-episode series debuts Aug. 6, with subsequent episodes airing on Tuesdays through Sept. 3.

“We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on ‘Hard Knocks,’” NFL Films senior director and supervising producer Shannon Furman said in a statement. “The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fanbase. We are thankful to the entire organization for opening their doors to us for what is sure to be an exciting training camp this summer.”

Bears president Kevin Warren said the show will “provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise.”

The Bears have made just three playoff appearances since the 2006 team advanced to the Super Bowl. They are 10-24 in two seasons under general manager Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, but there is no shortage of story lines.

Chicago drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. It also traded for six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and drafted Washington’s Rome Odunze ninth overall, giving it a deep group of wide receivers to go with DJ Moore.

The Bears are trying to secure funding to help build an enclosed stadium next to Soldier Field on the lakefront, after previously focusing on a tract of land they purchased in suburban Arlington Heights, Ill. And three members of this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class — Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers — played for Chicago.

“The 2024 training camp will be big for us in preparation for achieving our season goals and we look forward to bringing the fans at home along for the journey,” Poles said.

The New York Giants are scheduled to appear on a new version of “Hard Knocks” that covers a period from January to July, featuring their work in the NFL combine, free agency, the draft and minicamps. That series will debut on July 2 and run through the 30th.

