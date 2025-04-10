Chanhassen Dinner Theatres names leadership following unexpected death of former artistic director, president

Tamara Kangas Erickson, the current vice president of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT), is taking over the reigns of CDT.

On Wednesday, the board of directors announced that she will be the new artistic director and president of the renowned dinner theater.

Her appointment follows the unexpected death of Michael Brinsidi on Feb. 5, who had previously served in the same two roles for 15 years, including as artistic director for more than 35 years.

Erickson served alongside Brindisi as the vice president of CDT since 2010 when they were both a part of the new ownership group to purchase CDT.

Brindisi and Erickson were two of the three managing partners, with Brindisi serving as president and Erickson as vice president.

Erickson also worked closely with him on artistic direction for the last 20 years.

Their partnership started in 2004 when Erickson became a resident choreographer on Brindisi’s artistic team. In total, they worked together on more than 50 musicals at CDT and a few other productions outside of CDT.

Erickson has directed a couple of shows at CDT, other regional theater shows and an off-Broadway production.

“I am deeply honored and incredibly excited that the board has entrusted me to lead Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in our next chapter,” Erickson said in a statement.

“Michael Brindisi created something truly special here – a vibrant place where art and community flourish. I am wholeheartedly committed to working alongside our incredibly talented team to ensure Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ continued success,” Erickson added.

Right now, “Grease” is playing at CDT through Oct. 4. It was a show Brindisi loved, and it was the final production he directed. He died a few days before it opened.

The next show is “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” opening Oct. 10. It will feature original direction by Brinsidi.

Erickson will direct the spring 2026 production, which is “Guys and Dolls.”