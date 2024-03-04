Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce honored with bobblehead giveaway at Cavs-Celtics game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Taylor Swift’s boyfriend has taken shaking it off to another level.

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who began dating the pop music superstar during this past season, will be honored Tuesday night with a bobblehead giveaway when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics.

The collectible is a tiny version of Kelce and his older brother, Jason, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles. The brothers are Cleveland natives and have long supported their hometown Cavs, who are in turn paying tribute to the local football stars.

The miniature Kelces are decked out in blue Cavs jerseys — Travis in his familiar No. 87, Jason in No. 62 — not bare-chested like he was while attending his brother’s recent playoff game in snowy Buffalo.

A Cavs spokesperson is expecting at least one of the Kelce brothers to attend Tuesday’s game.

Swift, who became a fixture at Chiefs games and was in Las Vegas to see their Super Bowl win over San Francisco last month, is currently on tour overseas. The hit song “Shake It Off” is a staple in her setlist.

Travis Kelce, who played basketball in high school, has vehemently supported all Cleveland teams and once dreamed of playing for the Browns. Last year, he threw a memorable first pitch before a Guardians games, uncorking a wild toss and that bounced to the backstop.

