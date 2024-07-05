Brad Pitt movie about Formula 1 will simply be called ‘F1’

LONDON (AP) — Brad Pitt’s movie about Formula 1 coming to cinemas next year will simply be called “F1,” the racing series said Friday.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at F1 circuits around the world this year and last.

Footage was taken at Silverstone — home of the British Grand Prix — and at the Hungaroring near Budapest; as well as the historic Spa Francorchamps in Belgium; Japan’s popular Suzuka track; and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.

Pitt was at Silverstone on Friday and walked through the paddock area.

In the film, the 60-year-old American plays a former driver who returns to F1 alongside a rookie teammate, who is played by London-born actor Damson Idris. Their fictional team is called APXGP.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame.

The film will be released next June, F1 said in a statement.

