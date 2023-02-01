Beyoncé announces world tour, coming to Minneapolis in July

Award-winning global superstar Beyoncé announced a world tour Wednesday morning, which includes a stop in Minneapolis in July.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, in support of her latest album by the same name, starts May 10 in Stockholm. She’ll perform at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, July 20.

Fans can register for verified fan status via Ticketmaster’s technology to have a better chance of getting tickets. Presale starts Feb. 6 for BeyHive members. Citi credit card members and Verizon Up customers will each have a presale. The day tickets go on sale to the public has not been announced.

This is the singer’s first solo tour in more than six years.