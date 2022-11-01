Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts:
1. Bullet Train
2. Nope
3. Top Gun: Maverick
4. Don’t Worry Darling
5. Barbarian
6. Fall
7. Where the Crawdads Sing
8. Confess, Fletch
9. Bros
10. Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Vengeance (2022)
2. Medieval
3. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
4. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
5. What We Do In the Shadows
6. Bandit
7. Trick ’R Treat (2008)
8. Mack & Rita
9. Men (2022)
10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.