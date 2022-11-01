Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. Bullet Train

2. Nope

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Don’t Worry Darling

5. Barbarian

6. Fall

7. Where the Crawdads Sing

8. Confess, Fletch

9. Bros

10. Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Vengeance (2022)

2. Medieval

3. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

4. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

5. What We Do In the Shadows

6. Bandit

7. Trick ’R Treat (2008)

8. Mack & Rita

9. Men (2022)

10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

