AP Week in Pictures: Global

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Guest curator Amber Butchart adjusts a swimsuit on display at 'Splash! A century of Swimming and Style' an exhibition of swimwear and swim related items, at The Design Museum in London, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

March 21 – 27, 2025

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Eloy Martin, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.