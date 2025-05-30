AP Entertainment SummaryBrief at 6:27 p.m. EDT

Loretta Swit, Emmy-winner who played Maj. Houlihan on pioneering series ‘M.A.S.H.,’ has died at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Loretta Swit, who won two Emmy Awards playing Major Margaret Houlihan on the pioneering hit TV series “M.A.S.H.,” has died. She was 87. Swit played the demanding head nurse of a behind-the-lines surgical unit during the Korean War and along with Alan Alda was the show’s longest-serving cast member. Publicist Harlan Boll says Swit died Friday at her home in New York City, likely from natural causes. Swit was able to shift the character away from the sex-crazed “Hot Lips” Houlihan character in Robert Altman’s 1970 film.

Taylor Swift has regained control of her music, buys back first 6 albums

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift says she’s has regained control over her entire body of work. In a lengthy note posted to her official website on Friday, Swift announced that all the music she’s ever made now belongs to her. According to the note, the pop star has purchased her catalog of recordings — originally released through Big Machine Records — from their most recent owner, the private equity firm Shamrock Capital. She did not disclose the amount. Over the last few years, Swift has been rerecording and releasing her early albums in an attempt to regain control of her music.

PBS suing Trump administration over defunding, three days after NPR filed similar case

The nation’s public television service, PBS, has filed suit against President Donald Trump’s executive order that it be stripped of federal funding. The PBS lawsuit comes three days after National Public Radio also sued Trump. The lawsuits were filed on similar grounds, saying Trump’s complaint that public media is biased against conservatives represents viewpoint discrimination, and he overstepped his authority in attacking a system designed to be insulated from politics. PBS was joined as a plaintiff by a small PBS station in northern Minnesota, an example of a rural station for which the loss of federal funding represents an “existential threat,” the lawsuit said.

With ‘Atmosphere,’ Taylor Jenkins Reid leaves the Evelyn Hugo-verse behind and travels to space

Taylor Jenkins Reid loves to research before writing. She’s penned novels set in the golden age of Hollywood in “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” the 1970s rock scene in “Daisy Jones & the Six,” 1980s surf culture in “Malibu Rising” and professional tennis in “Carrie Soto is Back.” With her latest novel, “Atmosphere: A Love Story” it took extra time, reading and understanding. The story takes place during the 1980s space shuttle program and follows an astronomer and her comrades and also later on, when disaster strikes. Reid tells The Associated Press researching “Atmosphere” felt like an intense fever dream.

Ryan Coogler hosts ‘Sinners’ screening in Mississippi town where film is set

Clarksdale, Miss. (AP) — Director Ryan Coogler and other cast and crew members of the hit film “Sinners” visited Clarksdale, Mississippi, where the film is set, for a special screening. The film is set in 1930s Clarksdale, Mississippi, but current day Clarksdale doesn’t have a movie theater, making it difficult for people to see the film about their hometown. Community organizers decided to change that, starting a petition to invite the cast and crew to Clarksdale and collaborate on hosting a public screening.

Russell Brand pleads not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault in London court

LONDON (AP) — Actor and comedian Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty in a London court to rape and sexual assault charges involving four women dating back more than 25 years. Brand, who turns 50 next week, denied two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. His trial was scheduled for June 3, 2026. Prosecutors said the offenses took place between 1999 and 2005 — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and the other three in London. Brand did not speak to reporters as he arrived at Southwark Crown Court wearing dark sunglasses.

Carrie’s voice is back. So is the show’s soul as ‘And Just Like That…’ grows up

PARIS (AP) — HBO’s “And Just Like That…” held its glittering European premiere this week. Season 3 of “Sex and the City” marks the return of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic internal monologue that once defined the show. The season also narrows its scope, pulling focus back to the emotional cores of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. Several side characters are gone, including Che Diaz, and what remains is a cleaner, more character-driven story. Season 3 premiered on HBO Max on Thursday.

What to watch for at the Tony Awards, Broadway’s biggest night

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards this year will be held Sunday, June 8, from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. It will be broadcast live to both coasts on CBS and Paramount+. Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will host. There are new six new musicals hoping to win: “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Dead Outlaw,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Maybe Happy Ending” and “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.” For new plays, it’s “English,” “The Hills of California,” “John Proctor Is the Villain,” “Oh, Mary!” and “Purpose.” Audra McDonald, the most recognized performer in the theater awards’ history, could possibly extend her lead as most decorated actor.

Movie Review: A tech bro-pocalypse in Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead’

“Succession” fans rejoice. Jesse Armstrong has again gathered together a conclave of uber-wealthy megalomaniacs in a delicious satire, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review of “Mountainhead.” The “Succession” creator wrote and directed the new made-for-HBO movie that leaves behind the backstabbing machinations of media moguls for the not-any-better power plays of tech billionaires. With standout performances by Cory Michael Smith, Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell and Jason Schwartzman, “Mountainhead” is a frightfully credible comedy about the delusions of tech utopianism.

In Marseille, a shadow becomes art in Banksy’s latest street mural

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The lighthouse appeared overnight. Painted on a wall tucked away in a quiet Marseille street, its beam aligned perfectly with the real-life shadow of a metal post on the pavement. At its center, stenciled in crisp white, are the words: “I want to be what you saw in me.” Banksy had struck again. On Friday, the elusive British street artist confirmed the work by posting two images on his official Instagram account — without caption or coordinates. Fans quickly identified the location as 1 Rue Félix Frégier, in the Catalans district of Marseille’s 7th arrondissement, near the sea.

