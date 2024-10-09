Acting or hosting, Travis Kelce wants to continue to pursue a showbiz career. But first, football

Travis Kelce plays a flirty nurse with swagger on FX’s series “Grotesquerie,” landed a cameo in “Happy Gilmore 2”, and hosts a new game show. If Hollywood’s calling, he’ll take the meeting — with one caveat. Football comes first.

“I still love coming in to work, getting after it, and chasing championships,” said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end over Zoom. “That’s what I’ve always dreamt of doing. But in the off-season, I do like to dabble around.”

He wants to see where he’s most comfortable adding, “I think you’ll see me continue to find my lane.”

On Oct. 16, Kelce debuts as the host of “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?” on Prime Video. Adult contestants answer elementary-level questions as celebrities like comedians Ron Funches and Nikki Glaser, “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Lala Kent, or former football player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson help with the answer. The final question is from the 6th grade and worth $100,000.

Growing up, Kelce would regularly watch game shows with his older brother Jason, a former center for the Philadelphia Eagles. They were big fans of Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” and “Legends of the Hidden Temple” plus classics like “Family Feud” and “Price is Right.” “When it was time for ”Jeopardy!”, he says their dad, Ed, “stole the remote and took over the room.”

In an interview, Kelce spoke more about the show, his first love of football — but sorry Swifties, didn’t discuss his relationship with Taylor Swift. Answers have been edited for clarity and length.

AP: What was the hardest part about hosting a game show?

KELCE: Taking control of the atmosphere was probably the biggest challenge. You have to make sure that everybody understands the rules and where they’re at in the game.

AP: You’re used to playing high-energy football. There is a lot of waiting on sets and repetitive takes. Was the change of pace a challenge?

KELCE: It’s a completely different world, 100%. I had to pick and choose when I had caffeine. Typically, I just drink it in the morning and I keep it going but I had to space it out throughout the day so I had the same energy all day long.

AP: Have you watched any of the episodes yet? If so, what did you think?

KELCE: I’ll definitely watch but I’m actually terrified of watching myself in situations like this but I’ll turn it on to critique myself. I’m my own worst critic. I can only see the bad that I do in anything, even on the football field.

AP: Which subject on the show would you have the hardest time with?

KELCE: There’s an astronomy category. I didn’t know anything about that and I still don’t. On top of that, I didn’t even know that was taught in elementary school.

AP: You co-host a popular podcast with your brother. Has that success given you more confidence as a personality, so-to-speak?

KELCE: I’ve always been genuinely myself. I think I get that from my parents and my upbringing. Just be confident in who you are, knowing that you live by good ethics, good morals, good judgment and things like that. I also had a whole lot of fun hosting “SNL” a few years ago and I think that kind of catapulted me into where I am.

AP: Who is a celebrity you’d like to see on “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?”

KELCE: My brother Jason would absolutely kill it on this show. Without a doubt if there’s one person I would recommend for it, it’s definitely Jason. He would have fun and have some creative answers even if he didn’t know the real answer.

AP: Football question. Did you ever want to play another position other than tight end?

KELCE: I’m a quarterback at heart. I can’t throw anymore but I loved having the ball in my hands every single play. Over the course of my career, I’ve found that tight end just kind of suits my athleticism and my mentality better. I’m not a guy that likes to live by a lot of rules or have a lot of parameters and you need that to be a quarterback.

