369 horses nominated to compete in Triple Crown series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A total of 369 3-year-olds were made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series during the early nomination period. Each of the horses was nominated through a $600 payment to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes. The Triple Crown opens May 6 with the Derby. The number of nominated horses increased by 57 from last year’s total of 312. They include a record 37 horses based in Japan. Brad Cox led all trainers with 38 horses nominated.

