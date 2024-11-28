Working Well: Practicing humility and finding support can help when political tensions rise at work

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no easy way to bridge the political divides that have created rifts in communities, families and friendships.

But workplace morale and productivity can take a hit when ideological differences are left to fester, affecting teamwork and feelings of mutual respect. Finding a safe space to process emotions while remaining civil can be a delicate balancing act.

While talking politics with colleagues can be fortifying, the opposite also can be true when we disagree. Being exposed to strongly held beliefs that run counter to one’s own values can lead to people feeling mistreated or unsafe. This month’s U.S. presidential election heightened those tensions.

“There was a lot of anxiety during this election, and in times of anxiety you need to create psychological safety in people,” said Ron Gutman, an adjunct professor of leadership at Stanford University and the co-founder and co-CEO of health technology company Intrivo. “You need to create trust in people, to bring back the trust in each other.”

Here are some tips from business leaders, psychologists and communication experts on how to navigate political conflicts in the workplace.

Practice humility

To cultivate a more peaceful working environment, executives, managers and employees can practice humility. That means seeing ourselves as equal and not superior to our colleagues and subordinates, and recognizing that no one has all the right answers.

When we listen to others thoughtfully and relinquish a reflexive belief in our own infallibility, it allows us to remain open to new ideas and perspectives, said Inclusivv CEO Jenn Graham, whose organization creates structured dialogues around social and political issues for corporate clients.

“We can say something like, ‘I haven’t heard of that or thought of that before. Thank you for sharing,’” Graham said. “And that simple act of ‘thank you for sharing,’ with gratitude and humility combined, creates a reciprocity for that brave space, for that psychological safety. And that’s what we need to foster more than ever.”

To cultivate a humble mindset, think about why you might be wrong, and consider that the opposite of what you believe might be true, said Jake Telkamp, an assistant professor at Augusta University in Georgia. “We are really good at seeking out information that supports our beliefs, and then we scrutinize evidence that challenges our beliefs,” he said.

Find your supporters and know your rights

In some situations, a more guarded approach is warranted. If political talk feels like a personal attack, you may need to find allies who can help you process what you’re hearing and feeling.

For example, when a comedian opened a campaign rally for President-elect Donald Trump last month by referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” many people were deeply upset, said psychologist Alfiee Breland-Noble, founder of The AAKOMA Project, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering youth and young adults of color and people who face sexism and homophobia.

The same was true after Black teenagers and adults received text messages this month telling them they were “selected to pick cotton,” she said.

“There’s been a lot of sadness around, why isn’t anybody publicly telling these people, ‘You can’t say these things about people who come from my community?’” Breland-Noble said.

People feel like their lives are on the line, and are asking, “Where do I go with this struggle that I’m having? Because people who look like me nationally, we all feel like we’re under attack,” she said.

Breland-Noble encourages employees who feel marginalized by political discourse to identify colleagues to confide in, to check workplace policies for any rules on unacceptable speech and behavior, and to consider speaking with a trusted supervisor about what they’re experiencing.

“There is a lot that we can learn from how people have over time managed having a marginalized identity and being in the workplace because you have a plethora of people around you who are dealing with this stuff literally every day,” Breland-Noble said.

Also check your employer’s social media policy. In many states, workers can be fired for posting political beliefs online, said Brad Kelley, a shareholder who represents employers at the law firm Littler.

Look for common ground

When attempting to resolve discord, one way to foster a peaceful resolution is to seek common ground.

In the structured conversations she leads, Graham encourages participants to begin by listening to and acknowledging what the other person is saying. Repeat it back. Honor their emotions. Then you can share your perspective, and in the process you may find similarities, she said.

“When you’re looking for common ground, you’re ideally looking for a shared value,” Graham said. It could be as simple as recognizing “we both have a need for and a desire for (fill in the) blank.”

Most people want a happier, healthier, more prosperous country, but the disagreement often lies in how to best get there, Telkamp said. Acknowledging shared goals can help de-escalate tension.

“People on the left and the right are disliking, distrusting, and generally they think people on the other side are unintelligent and immoral,” Telkamp said. “I’m interested in how we can kind of get off the ledge a little bit and come back to a better understanding of each other.”

Foster fun conversations

One way managers can try to bridge divides is to create rituals for employees to share what’s important to them, Gutman said. This can help build a baseline of trust within an organization.

Every Friday at Intrivo, the staff gathers for an hour and one person presents on a topic they’re passionate about. It could be a hobby, an idea, a family experience or a skill. Political topics are fine as long as no one is putting anyone down, he said.

“It can be super technical or super silly,” Gutman said. The conversations build trust, and a sense of safety and community, he said.

Know when to walk away

In circumstances where a discussion is getting heated, sometimes the best way to handle it is to remove ourselves from the conflict or to keep our views to ourselves.

Leaders may want to consider abstaining from sharing their political views, which may alienate some workers, Telkamp said. “That’s not about silencing your beliefs,” he said. “It’s more about keeping the workplace focused on the work.”

