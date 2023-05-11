Walt Disney, Peloton Interactive fall; AppLovin, Unity Software rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Walt Disney Co., down $8.83 to $92.31.
The entertainment giant gave investors a disappointing update on streaming subscriber growth.
Beyond Meat Inc., down $2.28 to $10.20.
The company said demand for its plant-based burgers fell in the first-quarter.
Unity Software Inc., up $3.72 to $32.46.
The video-gaming software company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
AppLovin Corp., up $4.19 to $22.
The mobile app technology company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
Alarm.com Holdings Inc., up $1.83 to $49.73.
The security service company reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.
Sonos Inc., down $5.01 to $16.14.
The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.
PacWest Bancorp, down $1.38 to $4.70.
The bank said 9.5% of its deposits left last week after news reports said the bank was talking with potential investors and partners.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down 67 cents to $6.86.
The exercise bike and treadmill company is recalling around 2.2 million bikes because of a seat defect.
