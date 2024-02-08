Walt Disney, Confluent rise; PayPal, O’Reilly Automotive fall, Thursday, 2/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up $12.28 to $111.42.

The entertainment giant gave investors an encouraging financial update and announced a stake in Fortnite maker Epic Games.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), down $7.07 to $56.17.

The technology platform and digital payments company gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), down $50.12 to $1,016.90.

The auto parts retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), up $104.41 to $749.82.

The chipmaker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts and raised its dividend.

Mattel Inc. (MAT), up 14 cents to $18.95.

The maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels gave investors a strong earnings forecast and announced a cost cutting plan.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS), down $8.62 to $168.55.

The maker of security-analysis software gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT), up $7.54 to $31.83.

The data infrastructure software company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), down $2.53 to $31.30.

The auto parts supplier gave investors a discouraging earnings forecast for the year.

