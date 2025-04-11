Walmart employee kills co-worker in Georgia store and wounds person outside, sheriff says

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A Walmart employee shot and killed a co-worker inside a Georgia store and wounded a person outside early Friday morning while the business was closed to the public, authorities said.

Employees were working inside the store in Covington, southeast of Atlanta, when the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect was apprehended in South Carolina Friday morning, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department identified the victims as “acquaintances” of the suspect but authorities did not immediately release more details of the shooting.

