Walmart, Cisco Systems fall; Macy’s Williams-Sonoma rise, Thursday, 11/16/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Walmart Inc. (WMT), down $12.72 to $157.06.

The retailer’s updated earnings forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), down $6.43 to $46.85.

The seller of routers, switches, software and technology services cut its profit forecast.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), down $17.64 to $238.54,

The security software maker trimmed its billings forecast for the year.

Macy’s Inc. (M), up 76 cents to $13.37.

The department store chain reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK), up $6.75 to $164.98.

The engineering consultancy gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), up $7.66 $169.05.

The cookware retailer beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE), down $7.56 to $21.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain slashed its earnings forecast for the year.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL), down $1.72 to $22.45.

The footwear retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.