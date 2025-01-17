US auto safety regulators open investigation into GM engine failures, including popular Silverados

U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into complaints that General Motors vehicles equipped with certain V8 engines, including its best-selling Silverado, can seize up without warning.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration on Thursday said it was investigating an estimated 877,710 vehicles after receiving 39 complaints from users of GM vehicles equipped with L87 V8 engines.

The NHTSA said complainants reported “no detectability prior to the engine failure,” which can lead to an increased risk of a crash resulting in injury and/or property damage. A bearing failure can cause the engine to seize or a breaching of the engine block by a connecting rod, regulators said.

The vehicles included in the preliminary investigation include: 2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500; 2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe; 2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban; 2019-2024 GMC Sierra 1500; 2021-2024 GMC Yukon; 2021-2024 GMC Yukon XL; 2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade; and 2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

General Motors was the U.S. leader in 2024 auto sales, posting a 4.3% increase in sales for the year, its best performance since 2019. Its Silverado pickup truck was the second-best selling vehicle in the U.S. last year.

