UPS, Comcast fall; GE Aerospace, Sherwin-Williams rise; Tuesday, 7/23/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down $19.53 to $125.65
The package delivery service increased its volume in the U.S. for the first time since 2022, but profit and revenue fell short of forecasts.
Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), up $18.95 to $341.31
The paint maker said it’s seeing growth in demand from new residential customers and expects the momentum to continue.
Danaher Corp. (DHR), up $14.69 to $265.58
The life sciences company reported better-than-expected results, partly because of strength at its Cepheid molecular testing business.
GE Aerospace (GE), up $11.26 to $174.02
The company beat analysts’ estimates for profit in the spring and raised its forecast for earnings over the full year.
Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), down 79 cents to $38.74
The company reported lower-than-expected revenue, partly due to weaker results from its U.S. theme parks and studios.
Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), up $20.97 to $495.56
The defense contractor raised its estimates for full-year earnings and sales.
NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), down $25.78 to $258.03
The Netherlands-based chip company forecast results for its latest quarter that would fall below Wall Street’s estimates.
Solventum Corp. (SOLV), up $1.86 to $55.99
Activist investor Nelson Peltz has reportedly taken a stake in the health-care company.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.