UnitedHealth Group, Morgan Stanley rise; PNC Financial, Live Nation fall, Tuesday, 4/16/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), up $18.44 to $83.20.
The biopharmaceutical company made an encouraging update on its potential treatment for a depressive disorder.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), up $28.11 to $473.74.
The health insurance giant beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Morgan Stanley (MS), up $3.38 to $90.37.
The investment bank’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), down $6.79 to $92.98.
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the ticket seller and concert promoter.
Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), down 98 cents to $16.40.
Investors were disappointed by the gold and copper miner’s first-quarter production.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), down $2.82 to $146.74.
The bank’s first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), down $3.78 to $79.93.
The financial services company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
International Paper Co. (IP), down 45 cents to $36.33.
The global paper and packaging company is buying British packaging business DS Smith for about $9.9 billion.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.