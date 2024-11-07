Union official says a Philadelphia mass transit strike could be imminent without a new contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of Philadelphia mass transit system workers could go on strike soon unless their union reaches an agreement on a new contract, a union official warned Thursday.

Transport Workers Union Local 234 members voted last week to authorize a strike once their one-year contract with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority expires at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The union could go on strike as early as Friday.

Union President Brian Pollitt said he was willing to continue talks with SEPTA to avoid a work stoppage, but warned that he may “have to pull the plug” if it doesn’t appear that progress is being made.

SEPTA, which has repeatedly said its financial health is uncertain, said it remains hopeful that a fair deal can be reached. The agency has declined to comment in detail on the talks.

Local 234 has about 5,000 members, including bus, subway, and trolley operators, mechanics, cashiers, maintenance people and custodians.

Pollitt said SEPTA has not moved off its opening proposal, which he said included no wage increase and offered a $1,000 signing bonus in exchange for concessions on costs for health-care coverage. The union’s top demand is additional steps to improve personal safety for frontline workers, many of whom face violence and harassment.

