Union leaders representing Allina workers to announce strike intent on Thursday

Leaders of a union representing hundreds of health workers are set to announce their intent to launch a seven-day unfair labor practice (ULP) strike Thursday if they cannot reach a deal with Allina Health.

The announcement it set for Thursday at noon.

A news release from the union says more than 500 professional frontline healthcare workers with Allina Health voted overwhelmingly with more than 95% support to call a strike if Allina continues to deny what the union calls “fair contracts for these essential workers.

Members and union leaders with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa say they plan to file the required 10-day notice with Allina Health announcing the intent to strike after multiple days of bargaining this week.

The union said there have been more than 90 bargaining sessions with different groups and none of them resulted in a first union contract.

Last week, Allina Health officials said in a statement that they are “disappointed” by the strike authorization and that it’s “not unusual” for negotiations to take longer than a year for new union contacts.

Impacted hospitals could include Abbot Northwesterm Hospital, Mercy and Unity Hospitals and Allina Central Lab. The workers who may strike work various jobs, which include the following:

Physical Therapists

Occupational Therapists

Speech Language Pathologists

Senior Mental Health Coordinators

Medical Lab Scientists

Medical Lab Technicians

Histotechnologists

Cytotechnologists

Cytogenetic Technologists

Lab Tech Assistants

Lab Assistants

Histotechnician

