Trump’s first day actions loom large as Davos begins

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — As the World Economic Forum’s annual gabfest gets into full swing Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave everybody something to talk about with his actions on his first day back in office.

Energy industry executives will mull Trump’s vow to “drill, baby, drill.” Foreign leaders will decipher what he means with his wish to expand U.S. territory. Environmentalists will decry his planned exit from the Paris climate deal. Trade advocates can digest his newly christened “External Revenue Service” to collect tariffs and duties.

From the earliest speeches, panel discussions and back-channel meetings in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, Trump’s executive orders and evocative oratory will loom large.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap Tuesday in Davos.

Von der Leyen, Scholz take stage a day after Trump

Right from the start, participants will be able to riff off of — and possibly rip into — Trump’s new tack.

One of the earliest sessions serves up “early thoughts” about the U.S. presidency; another focuses on electric vehicles, a Biden administration “mandate” for which Trump vowed to revoke.

Yet another dissects how the European Union will balance its environmental ambitions with a need for economic development — and Trump’s vow to declare a “national energy emergency” will certainly weigh on minds in Brussels. An afternoon talk considers Europe’s defense strategy with Trump reviving his “America First” ambitions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gets early billing on the Davos dais. Her morning speech will send an early signal about how the 27-country bloc is interpreting Washington’s new line.

She’s likely to try fancy footwork — France and her native Germany are riven by political discord and uncertainty, and some recently ascendant leaders like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni have cast themselves as more Trump-friendly.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has lashed out at Trump ally Elon Musk’s support for the European far-right, also will speak.

Scholz’s hold on power in economically sluggish Germany appears tenuous: His Social Democrats are trailing third in polls showing conservative Friedrich Merz is the favorite to become the next chancellor after Feb. 23 elections. Merz is himself set to take part in a discussion in Davos late Tuesday.

Trump didn’t talk Ukraine. Zelenskyy will in Davos

During his presidential campaign, Trump said he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in one day. He didn’t mention either country in his inaugural address, even if he did say he wants to be “a peacemaker and a unifier” more generally.

Nearly three years after Russia’s full-blown invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take the stage. Both Moscow and Kyiv have been seeking battlefield gains to strengthen their negotiating positions ahead of any prospective talks to end the conflict.

The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and the prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, are likely to take discuss the Gaza ceasefire.

And U.S. corporate chieftains for companies like Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Boston Consulting Group will share thoughts on the direction of the U.S. economy under Trump’s new term.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.