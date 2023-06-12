TriNet, Nasdaq fall; Ballard Power, Chinook Therapeutics rise, Monday, 6/12/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), down $2.06 to $104.79.

The human resources company is reportedly considering a sale.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY), up $13.70 to $37.69.

Novartis is buying the biopharmaceutical company.

Chase Corp. (CCF), up $3 to $126.09.

The chemicals company is reportedly considering a sale and has received offers.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), down $7.69 to $50.14.

The stock exchange operator is buying financial software firm Adenza from Thoma Bravo for about $10.5 billion.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB), up $5.49 to $314.37.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging regulatory update on a potential Alzheimer’s treatment.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN), up $6.76 to $207.30.

CEO Francis deSouza has resigned from the gene-sequencing test maker.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), up 47 cents to $4.78.

The fuel cell technology company announced cost cuts and production changes.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 2 cents to $37.87.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.