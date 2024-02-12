Trimble, CymaBay Therapy rise; Big Lots, Monday.com fall, Monday, 2/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), up $6.44 to $32.13.

Gilead Sciences is buying the drug developer for about $4.3 billion.

V.F. Corp. (VFC), up $2.04 to $17.34.

The maker of Vans, North Face and other brands reportedly faces pressure from activist investors.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), $15.61 to $167.35.

The oil and gas company wants to buy rival Endeavor Energy Resources.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), up 48 cents to $6.41.

The air taxi developer signed a deal with Dubai to launch services by early 2026.

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB), up $1.70 to $54.21.

The GPS manufacturer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG), down $1.67 to $3.69.

The discount retailer is reportedly seeking financing because of ongoing losses.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI), up 4 cents to 87 cents.

The radio broadcaster beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), down $21.44 to $214.48.

Investors were disappointed by the project management software developer’s latest financial report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.