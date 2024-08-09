Trade Desk, Expedia rise; Capri Holdings, Five9 fall, Friday, 8/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), up $8.09 to $96.36.

The digital-advertising platform beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), up $3.75 to $142.54.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), up $11.41 to $129.38.

The online travel company’s second-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), up $9.56 to $101.13.

The cloud services provider beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), up 66 cents to $6.34.

The mailing equipment and software company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS), up $8.20 to $33.86.

The medical social networking site raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year.

Carpi Holdings Ltd. (CPRI), down $1.27 to $30.83.

The owner of Michael Kors and Versace reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that were far short of analysts’ forecasts.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN), down $11.29 to $31.18.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

