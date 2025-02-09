The Latest: Chiefs, Eagles and entertainers prepare for Super Bowl

Super Bowl 59 kicks off in just a few hours, when the Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, hoping to win the Lombardi Trophy for a record third year in a row.

Here’s the latest:

Fans pay their respects to truck attack victims

At the entrance to Bourbon Street, many paused to pay their respects to the 14 people had lost their lives in the Jan. 1 truck attack.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan walks near the Caesars Superdome before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A group of young Eagles fans removed green beads from around their necks and placed them on the memorial beside a mass of flowers and other offerings from tourists and locals alike.

“I’ve seen it on the news but it’s my first time seeing it in person,” said Baton Rouge resident Chester Matthews, 35, as he stood beside the memorial, taking it in. “People lost their lives on the same streets we’re walking on. I just had to take a moment to reflect on that.”

A vast roster of Super Bowl ads

Famous mustaches help deliver Pringles. Bad Bunny is all smiles in Ritz’s “salty club.” And Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s “When Harry Met Sally” characters reunite in Katz’s Deli, with the help of Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday — and, as always, there’s a vast roster of advertisers ready to vie for fans’ attention during game breaks.

The commercials will pull out all the stops. Viewers can expect to see the biggest actors, dazzling special effects and plenty of nostalgia (coupled with a frenzied mix of silliness) fill their screen.

‘Puppy Bowl’: Team Fluff beats Team Ruff

Team Fluff clawed its way to victory to defeat Team Ruff at the 21st annual “Puppy Bowl.”

With a final score of 68-66, the adorable piece of Super Bowl counterprogramming came down to the very last play.

A Labrador retriever mix named “Paws Allen” scored a touchdown in the final seconds of the game — taking matters into his own famous paws and securing the Lombarky Trophy for Team Fluff.

This year’s Most Valuable Puppy Award went to Team Ruff’s “Foxtrot,” a border collie mix who scored the first two touchdowns and added another in the fourth quarter.

This year’s ‘Puppy Bowl’ was set to feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states — as well as one from Nicaragua.

Chiefs, Eagles inactive lists announced

There were no big surprises when the inactive lists were released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

The Eagles inactives were offensive linemen Darian Kinnard and Trevor Keegan, wide receiver Ainias Smith and defensive backs Eli Ricks, Lewis Cine and Bryce Huff.

The Chiefs inactives were defensive backs Steven Nelson and Keith Taylor, linebacker Josh Uche, defensive end Malik Herring and offensive linemen C.J. Hanson, Ethan Driskell and Wanya Morris.

Trump arrives in New Orleans

Donald Trump has arrived in New Orleans.

The president arrived on Air Force One with family members and a long list of lawmakers.

Eagles fans feel safe on Bourbon Street

Diehard fans Daryl Flowers and Cheryl Williams, decked out in Eagles green, had flown in from Philadelphia and said they felt safe visiting Bourbon Street to watch the game from a bar.

“This is one of the greatest cities in America,” Flowers said. “Bourbon street is always a fun time — there was never any trepidation about coming down here.”

Eagles’ Brandon Graham cleared for Super Bowl

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has been activated for the Super Bowl a day after he was taken off the injured-reserve list, where he had been recovering from a torn triceps sustained 11 weeks ago.

The 36-year-old Graham was thought to be done for the season after he was hurt Nov. 24 against the Rams. But as the Eagles kept winning, Graham started to hint he could put on his No. 55 jersey in the Super Bowl.

Iowa farm town gathers to watch native son DeJean

In the tiny farm town of Odebolt, Iowa, (population 920), a Super Bowl watch party was underway for native son Cooper DeJean.

Green and black balloons adorned the town’s community building, where Odebolt resident Jenny Sorensen was popping popcorn, which will be given away free during the game.

The Eagles’ DeJean “always takes time for the little kids who look up to him so much,” Sorensen said. “He’ll always take time to say hi to them, pat them on the back, sign something for them.”

Jimmy Johnson gets Super Bowl pregame tribute from Fox

Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson just got about a 10-minute tribute from Fox, chronicling his life in football from college playing to college coaching to NFL coaching to broadcasting.

Johnson said he hadn’t seen the tribute until it aired live, and he teared up as he discussed the piece.

“I’ve got to thank my family for allowing me the time to accomplish some of those things,” Johnson said. “And I was blessed to have great players, great assistant coaches and great friends.”

But what did it mean?

There were definitely some hints at retirement, especially when he was asked by NFL on Fox pregame host Curt Menefee, “Was that good-bye?”

“One day at a time, Curt,” Johnson said. “One day at a time.”

‘Puppy Bowl’ wrangler

If you tuned into the “Puppy Bowl,” you likely saw a key person’s influence — even if you didn’t actually see her.

Victoria Schade is a dog trainer and novelist who’s the show’s lead puppy trainer and wrangler. She was the one making sure the shelter pups had a conflict-free contest and that they were captured at their most adorable — all from off-camera.

Black Masking culture of New Orleans

Artist Tahj “Queen Tahj” Williams is responsible for the Super Bowl theme art and logo that have been featured almost everywhere, such as digital game tickets, the official program cover, the team jerseys, the game ball and the exterior of a hotel in New Orleans.

Williams’ design was a tribute to Black Masking culture, which was rooted in the 1800s. It blends African and Native American heritage.

The elaborate, hand-sewn suits — adorned with intricate beadwork and feathers — are highlighted with bold and colorful designs to pay homage to their ancestral influence.

The NFL said Williams’ work honors the cultural roots of New Orleans, calling her the “perfect artist.”

Batiste gets ready to sing US national anthem

Jon Batiste is getting ready to bring it home.

He’s set to take the Super Bowl field to sing the US national anthem at approximately 5:24 p.m. CST.

The multi-talented musician from Louisiana will look to put his own spin on “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the piano, all while thinking of his late grandfather, a veteran who recently died.

Actor Stephanie Nogueras will perform the anthem in American sign language.

Bourbon Street is packed, with thousands of officers on guard

Bourbon Street is packed with festive Eagles and Chiefs fans clutching drinks and grabbing Mardi Gras beads tossed down from balconies amid blasting bar music.

There’s more than 2,000 law enforcement officers on hand in the city keeping a watchful eye on the crowds and a host of new security measures in place after a truck attack struck the city’s most famous thoroughfare on Jan. 1.

While it remains relatively easy for pedestrians to get into the city’s historic French Quarter, metal barriers have been erected and raised around Bourbon street to block vehicles from entering and armed National Guardsmen are stationed at every intersection, along with federal agents. New bollards — steel columns — have been installed by the city throughout the most popular blocks of Bourbon Street.

Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle teaming up for ‘America The Beautiful’

Trombone Shorty will perform “America The Beautiful” with Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle before kickoff.

Trombone Shorty was raised in the New Orleans jazz scene. Daigle is from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

They’ll take to the field at approximately 5:22 p.m. CST, just before the US national anthem.

It’s a Super Bowl birthday for Barkley and DeJean

Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean are hoping for a bigger reason to celebrate besides their birthdays.

The two Eagles will become the 15th and 16th players to appear in a Super Bowl on their birthday and the first teammates to do it since Green Bay’s Travis Williams and Ron Kostelnik in a Super Bowl 2 win over Oakland.

No one has ever scored a touchdown or intercepted a pass in the Super Bowl on their birthdays. Although Randy White did share the MVP with Dallas teammate Harvey Martin after beating Denver on his 25th birthday in Super Bowl 12.

Ledisi to perform ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

R&B singer Ledisi is set to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song regarded as the Black national anthem.

Ledisi, who is from New Orleans, will perform at approximately 4:46 p.m. CST.

If you’re an Eagles fan, here’s what you root for: Heads

Heads is on a coin-toss roll right now, having been the result of the pregame flip in three of the last four Super Bowls.

The most superstitious of Eagles fans might want to see that trend continue.

This is Philadelphia’s fifth Super Bowl. In the previous four, tails has been the coin-toss result three times; the Eagles are 0-3 in those games. The one time the coin-toss result was heads, Philly prevailed.

Will Kendrick perform ‘Not Like Us’ at his halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar is almost certain to rap at least part of “Not Like Us” when he performs with guest star SZA and possibly others. It’s an odd fit for the Super Bowl, though.

The incendiary shots the song takes at Lamar’s rival Drake drove Drake to sue their shared record label for defamation.

Trump is en route to the Super Bowl

President Donald Trump said he’s looking forward to the game as he prepared to board Air Force One en route to New Orleans.

Trump said he’ll be cheering on “two great teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles” in a statement released by the White House. He says that, “The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football” and “embody the best of the American Dream.”

He also acknowledged those who were killed and injured during the New Years attack in the French Quarter. Upon arriving at the Caesars Superdome, Trump is expected to participate in a meet-and-greet with this year’s honorary coin toss participants, including victims’ family members, members of the New Orleans Police Department and other emergency personnel.

AP NFL writer takes Eagles over Chiefs 31-30

AP NFL Writer Rob Maaddi predicted the Eagles would beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl before the season began and he’s sticking with it, taking Philadelphia to win 31-30.

Maaddi accurately selected winners in 70.7% of games this season in Pro Picks, going 201-83.

Kendrick Lamar says to expect storytelling in halftime show

Kendrick Lamar said viewers can expect storytelling above all from his Super Bowl halftime show.

He comes into the headlining gig after winning five Grammys a week ago, including record of the year and song of the year, for “Not Like Us.”

The artist who is from Compton, California, said he’s riding “L.A. Energy” into Louisiana.

Here’s a lineup of the Super Bowl’s pregame performances

Jon Batiste will headline a pregame parade of local Louisiana performers when he sings the national anthem in New Orleans shortly before kickoff.

Batiste, the multi-instrumentalist, singer and former TV bandleader whose music has blended R&B, hip-hop, swing, jazz, pop and classical sounds says he’ll perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the piano.

The seven-time Grammy winner comes from a legacy New Orleans musical family. Batiste told The Associated Press he’ll be thinking of his veteran grandfather who died recently when he performs.

R&B singer Ledisi, a native of the city, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song regarded as the Black national anthem.

Trombone Shorty, who was raised in the New Orleans jazz scene, will perform “America The Beautiful” with Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, who is from Lake Charles.

Chiefs are going for first Super Bowl three-peat

The Chiefs (17-2) will try to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls when they face the Eagles (17-3) in the Superdome.

It’s a rematch from two years ago when Jalen Hurts nearly led Philadelphia to a championship only to watch Patrick Mahomes snatch it away by rallying Kansas City to a 38-35 win.

Mahomes lifted the Chiefs to an overtime win against San Francisco in another Super Bowl rematch last year. Now, they’re poised for a three-peat.

