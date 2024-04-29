Tesla, Domino’s Pizza rise; AMC Entertainment, SoFi Technologies fall, Monday, 4/29/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $27.41 to $195.70.

The electric vehicle maker reportedly gained approval for its self-driving technology in China.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), down 35 cents to $3.07.

The movie theater chain expects a lingering impact from last year’s Hollywood strikes.

Paramount Global (PARA), up 44 cents to $12.35.

The owner of Paramount Pictures and CBS is reportedly considering removing its CEO.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), up $22.67 to $521.74.

The pizza chain beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF), down $3.42 to $79.76.

The bank is buying Heartland Financial USA for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH), up $10.56 to $25.21.

Japan’s ONO Pharmaceuticals is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $2.4 billion.

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), up $1.15 to $16.77.

The financial holding company bought Republic First Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), down 78 cents to $7.09.

The online financial services company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.