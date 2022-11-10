Target shifting to building bigger stores

Target says it will start focusing on building bigger stores over the next few years in an effort to better serve customers and employees.

The company’s plan, announced Thursday, is to create stores around 150,000 square feet in size, more than 20,000 square feet larger than Target’s current average store size. While it will still build stores of all sizes, the Minneapolis-based retailer says its focus will be the larger-format stores.

In addition to having more space, the company says it plans to implement new design and layout elements.

Target says the space will allow for a backroom fulfillment space that is five times larger than past stores and a full assortment of merchandise, including expanded food and drink options.

“Target’s stores are at the heart of how we deliver for our guests, whether they browse the aisles, shop online or stop by for same-day services like Order Pickup and Drive Up,” John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Target, said in a statement. “With our reimagined store design and larger store footprint that better supports our same-day services, we can give guests more of what they love while incorporating features that build on our commitment to sustainability, community and helping all families discover the joy of everyday life.”

The reimagined design plans include a more open layout, larger windows to allow more natural light, regionally sourced natural elements and local design features, as well as enhanced spaces for employees and sustainability updates like updated natural refrigerants, electric vehicle charging ports and rooftop solar panels.

According to the company, more than half of Target’s 200 full-store remodels and nearly all 30 new locations will feature the new design elements next year, with the vast majority of stores implementing the new design in 2024.