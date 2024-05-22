Target, Lululemon fall; Petco, Dycom rise, Wednesday, 5/22/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Target Corp. (TGT), down $11.87 to $143.91.

The retailer’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), up $17.94 to $234.58.

The semiconductor maker’s earnings forecast for its current quarter exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), down $18.98 to $304.

The athletic apparel maker said its chief product officer resigned and it will restructure its product and brand teams.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), up 93 cents to $12.08.

The organic food distributor extended its wholesale partnership with Whole Foods Market, an affiliate of Amazon.com.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), down $18.97 to $295.41.

The cookware and home furnishings retailer beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF), up 67 cents to $3.12.

The pet supply chain’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY), up $11.91 to $166.32.

The provider of specialty contracting services beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB), down $2.26 to $26.01.

The electronics imaging company’s financial forecasts for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

