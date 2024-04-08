Taiwan Semi, Spirit Airlines rise; Paramount Global, Occidental Petroleum fall, Monday, 4/8/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $1.50 to $142.86.
The White House pledged to provide up to $6.6 billion for the chipmaker to expand facilities in Arizona.
Apartment Income REIT Corp., up $7.07 to $38.42.
The real estate investment trust agreed to be acquired by Blackstone for $39.12 a share in cash.
Paramount Global, down 68 cents to $11.30.
Controlling shareholder Shari Redstone could net $2 billion in cash in a buyout deal reportedly being discussed for the owner of CBS.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 58 cents to $198.03.
CEO Jamie Dimon’s annual shareholder letter said he continues to expect the U.S. economy to grow this year.
Model N Inc., up $2.79 to $29.88.
The Silicon Valley software company agreed to be acquired for $30 a share in cash by Vista Equity Partners.
Perion Network Ltd., down $8.42 to $12.69.
The digital advertising company cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts, citing a drop in search ads on Microsoft’s Bing search engine.
Spirit Airlines, Inc., up 19 cents to $4.62.
The discount airline is deferring deliveries of aircraft from Airbus and plans to furlough 260 pilots effective Sept. 1.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 53 cents to $68.72.
Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.
