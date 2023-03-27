Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members.

The 24-hour walkout also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country’s ports and waterways joined the strike.

Many commuters opted to drive, causing delays on the roads, while those who could worked from home.

Unions are seeking a pay increase of at least 10.5% and have dismissed offers from employers of 5% in two stages plus one-off payments.

Labor strikes are a regular occurrence in Germany and normally end in a compromise deal between unions and employers.

A train is parked outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Germany faces a nationwide public transport strike on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst Union representatives stick a poster reading "Warning strike!" on a glass door at Hamburg Airport, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany. The trade union Verdi and the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) have called for a nationwide warning strike in the transport sector on Monday. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bodo Marks A Deutsche Bahn employee checks a train near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Germany faces a nationwide public transport strike on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst Previous Next

The walkout already caused disruption and delays Sunday, as travelers scrambled to reach their destinations early.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.