Stock market today: Wall Street’s momentum slows as U.S. stocks drift

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are drifting Thursday following a mixed set of earnings reports from Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group and other big companies.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 41 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.

Stocks were holding steadier after shooting higher the day before on hopes that an encouraging report on inflation may convince the Federal Reserve to deliver more of the cuts to interest rates this year that Wall Street loves. Treasury yields were also more placid in the bond market following some mixed economic reports on Thursday.

One showed growth for sales at U.S. retailers wasn’t as strong last month as economists expected. Another said more U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, and a third said manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic area unexpectedly roared back to growth.

Taken together, the trio of reports suggested the U.S. economy is not near a recession but may be showing some signs of slowing that could keep pressure off inflation. Markets have been lurching down and up in recent weeks, as economic reports force traders to revamp their expectations about what the Federal Reserve may do with interest rates in 2025.

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko

When worries about inflation are easing, Treasury yields fall, and stock prices tend to rise. When inflation looks to be a bigger problem, whether through a still-solid economy or possible policies coming from President-elect Donald Trump, Treasury yields rise, and stock prices tend to sink.

On Thursday, yields were holding relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.66%, where it was late Wednesday, and well below its 4.79% level from Tuesday.

The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely follows expectations for the Fed’s upcoming moves, edged up to 4.29% from 4.27% late Wednesday, but it’s still down sharply from its 4.37% level two days ago.

Higher Treasury yields can put downward pressure on stock prices, unless companies can deliver higher profits to make up for it.

On Wall Street, Morgan Stanley climbed 1.9% after reporting stronger earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected. CEO Ted Pick said investment banking improved in the quarter. Strong financial markets also helped its total client assets grow to $7.9 trillion across its wealth and investment management businesses.

It followed stronger-than-expected profit reports from a bevy of banks the day before, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

Bank of America also delivered a profit report on Thursday that beat expectations, but its stock was more subdued. It edge down by 0.1%.

PNC Financial, meanwhile, fell to one of the worst losses in the S&P 500 despite reporting a stronger profit than expected. It sank 4.1% after its forecast for revenue this upcoming year fell short of some anlaysts’ expectations.

Also on the losing end of Wall Street was UnitedHealth Group, which slipped 1%. The insurer reported a stronger profit than expected, but its revenue for the latest quarter came up shy of forecasts. A rise in medical costs also surprised analysts.

It was the company’s first financial report since the brazen shooting of one of its executives outside a New York City hotel early last month.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were higher across much of Europe and Asia. France’s CAC 40 jumped 1.9%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2% for some of the bigger gains.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.